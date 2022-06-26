TWO good causes in Ebbw Vale – a junior rugby club and a disability support group – have received the backing of leading housebuilder Persimmon Homes.

Ebbw Vale Steelers Under-13s Rugby Team has won £1,000 for new equipment, while Special Movers has received £800 towards its new sensory garden.

The money comes through Persimmon’s Community Champions scheme. Each month Persimmon, which has developments right across South Wales including in Ebbw Vale, donates up to £64,000 to good causes in Great Britain.

Rod Nicholas, a fundraiser for Ebbw Vale Steelers, said: “This donation from Persimmon is a tremendous boost for us.

“We currently have around 30 boys and girls at under-13 level who enjoy the sport of rugby. We play every Sunday and train Tuesday and Wednesday, allowing children to become part of a team and to improve their physical and mental health.

“We’re still recovering from the Covid shutdown. This donation will allow us to purchase and upgrade essential items of equipment and also to find suitable training facilities when our grass pitches are affected by the weather.

“We are also looking to fund alternative fitness and team bonding sessions, such as martial arts classes.”

Special Movers, meanwhile, runs weekly sessions for children and adults with disabilities.

Kerrie Thomas, of the group, said: “We offer valuable support to families during the diagnosis process and siblings are also encouraged to join our sessions.

“We have a small garden which we desperately would love to turn into a sensory space. This would give our wonderful children somewhere to play safely and be themselves fully.

“To receive this support from Persimmon is wonderful. It means the world to us.”

Councillor John C Morgan, cabinet member for place and regeneration at Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, said: “I’m delighted to see Persimmon Homes East Wales supporting these two great causes, both of which do fantastic work Ebbw Vale.

“Persimmon is building much-needed new homes in Ebbw Vale and it’s pleasing that they are helping to create a lasting legacy by supporting groups in the town.”

Persimmon Homes is currently building 250 new properties at its Carn Y Cefn development on the former Ebbw Vale Comprehensive School and College site.

Work on the £29m project began last summer. A mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes are being built, with prices starting at £189,995.

Victoria Williams, sales director at Persimmon Homes East Wales, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support these two good causes with this money.

“The first homes at Carn Y Cefn were released for sale in January and we have seen huge demand ever since.

“Part of the Persimmon ethos is supporting the communities in which we are building – and Community Champions is one way in which we do that.

“We hope both winners enjoy putting their money to good use.”