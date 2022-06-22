THE boy who died following an incident in the River Taff in Cardiff yesterday has been named as 13-year-old Aryan Ghoniya.

Aryan’s family has released a photograph and the following statement.

“The family is devastated by the tragic loss of Aryan but we are touched by the way the community, including the Police and Emergency services have been trying to support us," they said.

"Our thanks also to the A&E staff at Heath hospital.

“Aryan was our 'Little Professor', brilliant at Maths, an all-rounder academically. He was a very loving with warm personality and loved by all who knew him.

“There will never be a day when we will not miss him, and he will remain in our hearts forever.”

At 4.45pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 21) a report was received of children in the River Taff near Forest Farm Road, Whitchurch, Cardiff and one boy was missing.

An extensive search was carried out by police, fire, ambulance, coastguard and the police helicopter.

Aryan was located in the river at around 5.45pm and, despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was unable to be resuscitated.

The coroner has been informed and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.