A “STATE-OF-THE-ART” health hub in Ringland is to receive £28 million of funding from the Welsh Government.

Outline planning permission was granted to Aneurin Bevan University Health Board for Newport East Health and Wellbeing Centre in March 2021.

It will include a GP surgery, dental services, family and therapy facilities, pharmacy, midwifery and community nurses and adult social care.

The local health board has received £28 million from the Welsh Government’s ongoing infrastructure investment fund, under the All-Wales Primary Care Pipeline Scheme.

The sum was confirmed last week at the Senedd by Wales’ health minister Eluned Morgan, who added that construction would begin this summer.

Senedd Member for Newport East, John Griffiths, said: “I applaud the health minister for using Newport East Health and Wellbeing Centre as a model for this type of primary care provision in Wales.

“This new model of primary care, which takes an integrated approach, will definitely help in early identification and prevention of serious ailments. It will meet the specific needs of our community and address health inequalities for people of all ages in this part of the city.”