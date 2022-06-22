PAIGEe and Jacques have been named favourites to win Love Island, pushing Gemma and Luca into second place.

On Tuesday night's episode of the ITV dating show, the fairly new couple were treated to some alone time in the programme's Hideaway spot.

With all the islanders sleeping in one room, things can get a little crowded and awkward which leaves the couples with very little alone time.

They aren't the first couple to go to the Hideaway this series though with Tasha and Andrew being the first pair to see inside the sought-after space.

Page and Jacques in the Hideaway. Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox. Credit: ITV

Paige and Jacques named favourites to win Love Island after Hideaway trip

The couple has been getting closer in the last few days with the two sharing their first kiss on Monday's show.

And it looks like the bookmakers have noticed that things have been heating up between them with Betfair naming the couple as their favourites to win.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Jacques O'Neill’s decision to swap rugby for a chance at love seems to be paying off as he is now the 15/8 favourite to be this year’s male Love Island winner, while his partner, Paige Thorne, is the frontrunner at 5/4 to go all the way out of the female contestants."

Mr Rosbottom added: "Jacques and Paige spent the night in the hideaway during Tuesday’s episode and the pair are 12/5 favourites to be Love Island’s winning couple.”

READ MORE: Love Island 2022: Heads turn on tonight's episode as new girl AND boy enter the villa

READ MORE: Recreate the Love Island villa in your home and garden from Aldi, Wayfair and The Range

Love Island 2022 odds: Favourite couple to win ITV show

Jacques O'Neill & Paige Thorne: 12/5

Luca Bish & Gemma Owen: 10/3

Dami Hope & Indiyah Polack: 5/1

Andrew Le Page & Tasha Ghouri: 17/2

Davide Sanclimenti & Danica Taylor: 33/1

Jay Younger & Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: 50/1

Love Island 2022 odds: Favourite boy to win ITV show

Jacques O'Neill: 15/8 (was 3/1)

Luca Bish: 21/10

Dami Hope: 9/2

Davide Sanclimenti: 15/2

Andrew Le Page: 9/1

Jay Younger: 20/1

Love Island 2022 odds: Favourite girl to win ITV show

Paige Thorne: 5/4

Gemma Owen: 3/1

Tasha Ghouri: 4/1

Indiyah Polack: 11/2

Antigoni Buxton: 16/1

Danica Taylor: 19/1

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: 20/1

Who left the Love Island villa on Tuesday's episode?





The boy who received the least votes from the public and was, therefore, dumped from the show was Ikenna.

Meanwhile, the girl with the least votes was Amber so she also had to pack her bags and leave the programme.

The elimination came as a shock to the islanders who had just recoupled after bombshell Danica's entrance.

There were a lot of tears as the two islanders said their goodbyes and left the villa for good.

Love Island couples after double dumping

Gemma Owen and Davide Sanclimenti

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Jay Younger

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Jacques O'Neill and Paige Thorne

Danica Taylor and Luca Bish

Since the public voted off Ikenna and Amber, Indiyah and Dami have been left single and therefore vulnerable.

READ MORE: Love Island 2022: See all the dating show winners as ITV confirms 2022 cast

READ MORE: Get the Love Island pre-loved looks from the eBay Shimmer and Shine party

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the islanders that are currently in or are heading into the villa:

Get to know the new islanders and check out their social media in our explainer here.

Love Island continues on Wednesday at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.