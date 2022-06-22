AN OVERNIGHT closure of the M48 Severn Bridge to allow for cable repairs to take place has been postponed after a fire on the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
The fire, which broke out in a wine lorry earlier this afternoon, has resulted in the closure of the entire westbound carriageway of the M4 across the span.
This, in turn, has caused long tailbacks on the M4, M48 and M5 around Bristol and the approaches to both bridges.
Now, planned work - which was to see the closure of the M48 bridge - has been postponed by National Highways so as to alleviate the backlog.
Taking to social media a short time ago, they said: "Due to the ongoing incident on the Westbound M4 Prince Of Wales bridge we have postponed the closure of the Westbound M48 bridge until we have fully opened the Prince of Wales bridge."
Avon Fire and Rescue confirmed that no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
