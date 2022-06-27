WE ENJOYED some lovely hot weather last week - although the weekend wasn't as nice - so we asked our camera club members to send us pictures of how they've been keeping cool.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,700 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Shade: Under the trees at Tredegar House is a great way to keep out of the sun. Picture: Luke Thompson
Hot: Watching the birds have a dust bath in Chepstow. The will to move had left him. Picture: Rhiannon Ferguson
Rolo: Keeping cool in his paddling pool. Picture: Nicola Hayward
Summer: Playing in the park. Picture: David Inson
Dip: Stanley Russell cooling off at Abercarn. Picture: Matthew John Churcher
Ice cream: And a paddling pool. Picture: Rebecca Pinkett
Teddy: Keeping cool in his tent. Picture: Kirsty Cooke-Jones
Boats: Nice and cool on the canal. Picture: Lance Tucker
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here