WE ENJOYED some lovely hot weather last week - although the weekend wasn't as nice - so we asked our camera club members to send us pictures of how they've been keeping cool.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

South Wales Argus: Shade: Under the trees at Tredegar House is a great way to keep out of the sun. Picture: Luke Thompson

South Wales Argus: Hot: Watching the birds have a dust bath in Chepstow. The will to move had left him. Picture: Rhiannon Ferguson

South Wales Argus: Rolo: Keeping cool in his paddling pool. Picture: Nicola Hayward

South Wales Argus: Summer: Playing in the park. Picture: David Inson

South Wales Argus: Dip: Stanley Russell cooling off at Abercarn. Picture: Matthew John Churcher

South Wales Argus: Ice cream: And a paddling pool. Picture: Rebecca Pinkett

South Wales Argus: Teddy: Keeping cool in his tent. Picture: Kirsty Cooke-Jones

South Wales Argus: Boats: Nice and cool on the canal. Picture: Lance Tucker

