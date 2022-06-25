THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,700-plus members and we’ve been asking them to pick five photographs which tell a story for them.

Today we meet Sarah Williams, of Cwmbran.

She said: "I love to capture special moments with friends and family as well as nature. And of course I'm known to take the odd photo (or 100) of my dog Doug the Chug."

This picture makes me happy: It was nice to give something back to the Dogs Trust, where I adopted Doug.

This picture makes me sad: This was back at the start of the first lockdown and I could only visit my parents to take supplies and had to keep a distance, but we kept our humour.

This picture makes me laugh: Doug meeting the Dark (Bark) Side. Absolutely unfazed.

This picture is very special to me: My favourite 'mind space'. Such a lovely oasis set in the middle of a busy town.

This picture makes me dream of something: I love what South Wales has to offer and the serenity we can find in it.