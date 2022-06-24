Award-winning rock band Biffy Clyro have announced they are heading on tour across the UK and Ireland this November and you can get tickets.

The group will be travelling to eight cities and will stop at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on Monday, November 14.

The Scottish rock band is best known for their hits songs 'A Hunger In Your Haunt' and 'Black Chandelier'.

It's been way too long... we are so excited to announce our tour of UK/Ireland this November and over the moon to have @Architects join us on what is going to be a very special tour. You will not want to miss it 🤘



...1/2 pic.twitter.com/7Lw1dIFkBw — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) June 20, 2022

The tour announcement comes in the wake of glowing reviews from their incredible performance at Download Festival.

Their second time topping the bill at Donnington, they once again proved themselves as top-tier headliners filling their set with material from 2020’s ‘A Celebration Of Endings’, 2021’s ‘The Myth Of The Happily Ever After’ and a host of huge tracks from their extensive catalogue.

How to get tickets to Biffy Clyro in Cardiff:

If you fancy seeing the rock band on tour, then you are in luck and you won't have to wait long to get tickets.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, June 24 via Ticketmaster.

Biffy Clyro UK and Ireland tour dates: