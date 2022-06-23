EE customers have been reporting issues with the service today (June 22) and the phone company has issued further comments on social media.

Customers ran into problems when making using their mobile phones to make calls and using data.

According to Downdetector, issues began at around 12.25pm with users taking to social media to complain about the problem.

Problems were recorded by EE users across the UK on Downdetector including in London, Birmingham and Manchester.

EE took to Twitter to make users aware that it knows about the problem, writing: “We are sorry that a number of our customers are having trouble using our mobile services. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and will keep this thread updated.”

Just after 8pm, EE confirmed via Twitter that “EE broadband and landline services are not affected” and that WiFi calling was still possible.

At around 9pm, EE customers were still having problems using the network and the phone company was active and replying to customers' concerns.

In response to one EE customer, the Twitter account tweeted: “Hello, Some customers are having problems making calls and using data on our network. We’re working as quickly as possible to fix this and we’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

It also went on to say that it would be updating the original thread “with further information”.

Many complaints have been received by EE via social media with customers getting frustrated that they can’t use their phone how they usually would without issues.