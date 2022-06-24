The Darkness and Black Stone Cherry have today (June 22) announced an exciting co-headline UK arena tour for 2023 and you can get tickets.

The upcoming tour will see one of the UK’s most well-loved rock band play alongside the Kentucky-based group Black Stone Cherry.

Hitting the road in 2023, the groups will visit seven cites and will kick things off on the 28th of January in Cardiff at the Motorpoint Arena.

For over two decades these iconic bands have embedded themselves as two of the most influential live rock bands around.

The Darkness and Black Stone Cherry announce tour: How to get tickets (Live Nation)

A true spectacle to behold, these shows promise to be an incredibly special affair, guaranteed to create a lively and memorable moment for fans who will be treated to hits from both of their back catalogues a show that every rock music fan will enjoy.

Speaking of the tour Black Stone Cherry said: "We absolutely cannot wait to create more magic and release the lightning that both bands caught in a bottle so many years ago. Grab your friends, grab your family, but hold on to your asses because this tour is going to ROCK!"

How to get tickets The Darkness and Black Stone Cherry in Cardiff:

If you fancy seeing the two bands on the same night then you are in luck as you don't have to wait long.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 24 June via Live Nation.

The Darkness and Black Stone Cherry UK tour:

January 2023

28 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

29 Liverpool M&S bank Arena

30 Glasgow OVO Arena

31 Birmingham Resorts World Arena

February 2023