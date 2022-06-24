The Darkness and Black Stone Cherry have today (June 22) announced an exciting co-headline UK arena tour for 2023 and you can get tickets.
The upcoming tour will see one of the UK’s most well-loved rock band play alongside the Kentucky-based group Black Stone Cherry.
Hitting the road in 2023, the groups will visit seven cites and will kick things off on the 28th of January in Cardiff at the Motorpoint Arena.
For over two decades these iconic bands have embedded themselves as two of the most influential live rock bands around.
A true spectacle to behold, these shows promise to be an incredibly special affair, guaranteed to create a lively and memorable moment for fans who will be treated to hits from both of their back catalogues a show that every rock music fan will enjoy.
Speaking of the tour Black Stone Cherry said: "We absolutely cannot wait to create more magic and release the lightning that both bands caught in a bottle so many years ago. Grab your friends, grab your family, but hold on to your asses because this tour is going to ROCK!"
How to get tickets The Darkness and Black Stone Cherry in Cardiff:
If you fancy seeing the two bands on the same night then you are in luck as you don't have to wait long.
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 24 June via Live Nation.
The Darkness and Black Stone Cherry UK tour:
January 2023
- 28 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
- 29 Liverpool M&S bank Arena
- 30 Glasgow OVO Arena
- 31 Birmingham Resorts World Arena
February 2023
- 02 Manchester AO Arena
- 03 Leeds First Direct Arena
- 04 London Wembley OVO Arena
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here