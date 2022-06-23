THE best pub in Wales has been crowned at The National Pub & Bar Awards 2022.

Nearly 100 pubs and bars across the UK are celebrating after a selection of venues were named the best in their respective areas.

Among the nominees was the Greyhound Inn in Usk.

The West Arms, in Llanarmon Dyffryn-Ceiriog, collected the top prize for Clwyd last month, and has now gone on to be crowned the best pub in Wales.

You can find out more and book your next night out on their website here.

These were the other county winners in Wales that The West Arms beat to the national prize.

South Glamorgan – The Botanist, Cardiff

Mid Glamorgan – The Old House 1147, Llangynwyd

West Glamorgan – Britannia Inn, Gower

Gwent – The Greyhound Inn, Usk

Dyfed – The Stackpole Inn, Pembroke

Powys – The Sun Hotel, Llansantffraid

Gwynedd – Golden Fleece Inn, Porthmadog

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, said: “With visitor numbers increasing, it’s more important than ever for operators to deliver a standout service during every visit – no matter the business in question.

“These 94 County Winners are wonderful examples of the brilliance of today’s modern on-trade. If you live near one of these sites, make sure you pay them a visit.”