A MAN has pleaded not guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of a father on a country road.
Shane White, 53, is accused of the charge after 31-year-old Pontypool dad Mark Rowley died following a crash on the B4269 at Llanellen, near Abergavenny, on March 10, 2021.
The defendant, of Coopers Way, Llanfoist, near Abergavenny, also pleaded not guilty to driving without insurance during a short hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
White’s trial is due to start on February 6 next year and is expected to last five days.
He was granted conditional bail by Judge Jeremy Jenkins.
Following the death of Mr Rowley, who was from Penygarn, his family paid tribute to him, saying: “Mark was a wonderful man.
“He was an amazing father, son, fiancé, brother, uncle, and friend to many."
