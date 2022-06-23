A TEENAGE girl was allegedly assaulted by a woman outside a school, police have said.

Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of an assault in Bridge Street, Newbridge.

The attack, which allegedly took place at around 10.30am on Friday, June 10, involved a 16-year-old girl being assaulted by a woman at a bus stop outside Newbridge Comprehensive School.

The woman, believed to be in her late teens, reportedly assaulted the teenager, who suffered an injury to her face and was advised to attend hospital as a precaution.

The woman is described as white and had dark hair worn in a bun.

She was wearing a pink jacket, black and white trousers, bright pink shoes and had a backpack on.

ℹ️ The woman was reportedly wearing a pink jacket, black and white trousers and pink shoes.



📱 Anyone who was in Bridge Street between 10.15am and 10.45am on Friday 10 June or those with CCTV or dashcam can call 101 or DM us, quoting log 2200193872.



🔗 https://t.co/Va1kMguZ0n — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) June 23, 2022

A police spokesman said: “We’re asking anyone who was in Bridge Street between 10.15am and 10.45am on Friday, June 10, or those with information, including those with CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact us.

“You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message, quoting log reference 2200193872, with details.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”