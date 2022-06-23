ICONIC British girl group the Sugababes have announced they are hitting the road for a huge headline tour - with a Cardiff date on the agenda.
The Round Round singers will be visiting 17 cities starting their tour in Bristol on October 16 and ending it in Glasgow on November 7.
It comes after the group announced they will be making an appearance at Glastonbury festival with members Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan all set to take the stage.
Sharing the exciting news on their social media, the girl group said: "We’re so excited to come full circle and announce our own headline UK tour!
"We’ll be hitting the road in October and November - can’t wait to see you all there. Tickets on-sale 1st July, pre-sale signup link in bio."
How to get tickets to the Sugababes UK tour:
If you fancy enjoying a night of dancing and hearing hit after hit, you are in luck as you won't have to wait long to grab some tickets.
With general sale tickets avialbe on July 1 via Ticketmaster.
Or you can access pre-sale by signing up via this website.
Sugababes UK tour dates:
October:
- 16 Bristol, SWX Bristol
- 17 Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 18 Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR
- 20 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
- 21 Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester
- 23 Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds
- 24 Liverpool, O2 Academy Liverpool
- 25 Sheffield, O2 Academy Sheffield
- 27 Brighton, Brighton Centre
- 28 Bournemouth, O2 Academy Bournemouth
- 29 Southampton, O2 Guildhall Southampton
- 31 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
- November:
- 01 Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham
- 02 London, Eventim Apollo
- 04 Newcastle, O2 City Hall Newcastle
- 05 Edinburgh, The Usher Hall
- 07 Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow
