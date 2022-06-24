A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

JASON PHIPPS, 24, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A467 on December 20, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JADE EMMS, 30, of Aberthaw Rise, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the M48 in Rogiet on December 17, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER MANSELL, 35, of Stow Park Circle, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood on the A48 on December 16, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £745 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL HOSKINGS, 29, of Marten Road, Bulwark, Chepstow, was banned from driving for six months after he was found guilty following a trial of driving without due care and attention on the A466 Wye Valley Link Road on October 25, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £1,445 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STEPHEN DELAP, 51, of Masefield Road, Caldicot, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GAVRIL PIEDONE CSENGERI, 38, of Cedar Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.