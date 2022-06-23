A LARGE tyre fire broke out this morning in Wenvoe.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen all over Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan from a fire at a farm in Wenvoe.

Reports of the fire reached South Wales Fire Service at around 9am.

When fire crews arrived, they discovered that approximately three tonnes of tyres and logs were on fire.

The fire has since been put out, but residents are advised to keep their windows and doors shut until the smoke disperses.

A South Wales Fire Service spokeswoman said: "At approximately 9:01am on Thursday, June 23, 2022, we received reports of smoke in the area near Cwrt-Yr-Ala-Road in Wenvoe, Cardiff.

"Crews from Barry, Ely, Pontypridd and Cardiff Central Fire and Rescue Stations attended the scene and upon arrival discovered a large fire involving approximately three tonnes of tyres and logs.

"Crews worked alongside emergency service colleagues and partner agencies.

"The fire has now been extinguished, but it will continue to smoulder for a number of hours.

"Residents in the vicinity of Wenvoe are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke in the area.

"We would like to thank the public for their cooperation."