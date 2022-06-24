A Caerphilly man has been hit with a steep fine after pleading guilty to using an illegal method to catch fish.

Appearing before Carmarthenshire Magistrates Court in Llanelli, Tan Van Tran was found to have used “a prohibited instrument” to catch or kill fish.

The incident took place at Loughor Bridge, over the River Loughor on September 6, 2021.

On this date, Van Tran was found to have used a foul hook to snare fish.

Foul hooking, which is the catching of fish by using a hook to puncture a fish – as opposed to hooking its mouth - is prohibited in both Wales and England.

Any fish caught in this manner must be returned to the water alive, and failure to do this is contrary to the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.

The prosecution against the 48-year-old, of Pentrebane Street, Caerphilly, was brought forward by Natural Resources Wales.

Appearing at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Friday, June 17, Van Tran’s guilty plea was taken into account when his sentence was handed down.

He was fined £1,500, and ordered to pay £3,000 in costs.

The court also ordered that fish taken illegally, along with the paraphernalia used to obtain such fish be forfeited and destroyed.

A collection order was made, and Van Tran is set to pay his £4,500 balance at a rate of £80 per month.

Natural Resources Wales has been contacted for comment.