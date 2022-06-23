LOVE Island fans have just said goodbye to two islanders but have been rewarded with a pair of bombshells on Wednesday’s episode.

During Tuesday’s programme, ITV viewers saw Ikenna and Amber pack their suitcases and leave the villa after they received the least votes from the public.

Their departure left Dami and Amber single and free to explore their connection but two spanners are to be thrown into the works.

At the end of the show, fans were briefly introduced to London girl Antigoni and ITV confirmed on Wednesday that she would be joined by a new boy Charlie.

New Love Island bombshell Antigoni.

New Love Island girl Antigoni goes on three dates

On Wednesday’s episode, new girl Antigoni went speed dating with three boys of her choosing.

She picked Davide, Dami and Jay and all four Islanders headed out of the Villa for their dates

Davide is up first as the other two boys watch on. Davide says: “I can feel that you came here for a real connection.”

Antigoni says: “I can’t be ungenuine - it’s impossible.”

Davide replies: “Me too. I can’t fake feelings.”

She asks: “What kind of a boyfriend are you?”

Antigoni and Jay on a date.

To which he replies: “At the beginning, I’m a closed person - I don’t open up really. But I am very romantic and I am a very caring person. I always want the best for my girlfriend.”

Up next is Dami. Antigoni says to Dami: “You seem like good vibes and you’re easy to chat to. We wouldn’t run out of things to say.”

On her date with Jay, Antigoni says: “I can already tell you’re attracted to me.”

Jay says: “Tell me how?”

Antigoni says: “You haven’t broken eye contact with me once. That tells me you’re attracted to me…”

A new boy enters the Love Island villa

Wednesday’s episode also reveals that a new boy will be entering the villa.

As the girls prepared for the night, Ekin-Su received a text announcing, “Girls, it’s time to get glam as tonight you’ll be welcoming a new boy into the Villa.”

The girls host a cocktail party to get to know him as the boys watch eagerly from the terrace.

Who is new Love Island boy Charlie?





Name: Charlie Radnedge

Age: 28

From: London

Occupation: Real Estate Development

Speaking to ITV, Charlie opened up before heading into the villa:

Why Love Island and why now?

It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity - I’ve got to give it a go. I date quite a lot in London and I’ve been single for three years, so I’m not having that much success in that department, so why not try something new.

What do you think you are going to bring to the Villa?

I am quite a different personality to the guys in there. I’d say I’m quite forward and straight talking. I’m also quite a relaxed person as well. I think I’ll bring good vibes to the Villa.

Why do you think you’re a catch?

I am probably slightly more mature than some other people in the Villa. I’ve got some things figured out. I think I’m ready to settle down, basically.

Love Island couples after double dumping

Gemma Owen and Davide Sanclimenti;

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Jay Younger;

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page;

Jacques O'Neill and Paige Thorne;

Danica Taylor and Luca Bish.

Since the public voted off Ikenna and Amber, Indiyah and Dami have been left single and therefore vulnerable.

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the islanders that are currently in or are heading into the villa:

Get to know the new islanders and check out their social media in our explainer here.

Love Island continues on Thursday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.