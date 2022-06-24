A NEW family-friendly play zone could be coming to one of Newport’s most popular attractions.

This week, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) has submitted plans to build a new “environmentally friendly nature play zone”, at Newport’s Wetlands, off West Nash Road.

If approved, the new facilities would offer youngsters new activities at the site, which is a designated nature reserve.

Opened in 2000 to mitigate the loss of wildlife habitat when the Cardiff Bay barrage was built, the Wetlands previously had an outdoor playground.

But, out in the open and exposed to the elements, it deteriorated over time, and according to the planning application, was “dismantled for health and safety reasons.”

The application states that the replacement facilities would provide a mixture of play and education.

It reads: “Our proposal is to bring back the play element to RSPB Newport Wetland by creating a low impact nature friendly play experience for families.

“As shown in the design brief, the play will be spread across the environs to encourage exploration through natural play and self-led learning.”

What are the new play zone plans?





Supporting documents show the proposed new elements to the Wetlands, which would be dotted around the 1,080 acre site.

If approved, the activities would be sustainably built from timber wood, and include a treehouse tower, play hut, climbing and balancing routes, climbing structures and rope bridges.

Initially, it is understood that there were plans to reshape and existing mound and install tunnels for exploration underneath.

However, this element of the plan is no longer included in the overall application.

New facilities would be dotted around the Wetlands (Credit: RSPB)

What has the applicant said?





In support of their plans, a representative from the RSPB said: “RSPB Newport Wetlands is a 6.43 hectare piece of land situated out of the neighbouring areas of special protections, leased by NRW to the

“RSPB for the purpose of visitor engagement and education. Within this area there is a visitor centre, with retail shop, café and education zone.

“The playground which has planning permission, was dismantled for health and safety reasons.

The planning application can be viewed and commented upon online here.