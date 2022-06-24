A DRUG dealer was warned he faces jail after he pleaded guilty to cocaine trafficking charges.

Macaulay Short, 25, of Ty Coch, Rhymney, Caerphilly, admitted possession of the class A drug with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

The offences were committed between September 25, 2020 and January 21, 2021, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull QC, told the defendant: “You have pleaded guilty to serious matters.

“The most likely outcome is one of imprisonment.”

Short’s sentence was adjourned to July 19 and the defendant was granted conditional bail.