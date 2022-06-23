FRESH plans to knock down a former day centre in Beechwood and replace it with a small housing development.

Anti-social behaviour (ASB) has been an issue in the area surrounding the former Kensington Court day centre in Oaklands Road, which closed in 2016.

This is the third set of plans for the site, after previous redevelopment proposals submitted in 2019 and 2021 were both rejected.

Inspector Martin Cawley from Gwent Police said: “Anti-social behaviour (ASB) negatively impacts on our communities, and it will not be tolerated by Gwent Police.

“Since May 2017, this particular area of Newport has recorded five different types of ASB-related crime. We’ve also received a number of calls about other ASB matters linked to this location.”

Two of the incidents, which took place in May 2017 and August 2017, are described as “kids smashing up the day centre”.

Fresh plans to replace the vacant day centre with seven four-bedroom homes have now been submitted to Newport City Council.

One neighbour, Marc Penny, expressed his support for the application and said: “There has been a recent arson attack at the site, in addition to the continued anti-social behaviour, so redevelopment of the site is key to remove this ongoing risk.”

Inspector Cawley said: “I understand that mindless acts of vandalism and other forms of ASB cause a lot of frustration to the public.

“I would urge anyone with information or anyone who witnesses an act of antisocial behaviour to report it to us.”

What do the plans show?

The plans, proposed by Cardiff-based developers Townscape Homes, include three terraced homes and four detached homes.

Two parking spaces are proposed for each house – some of which will be located on the lower ground floor of the homes.

Previous plans for the site were refused by the council’s planning officers in June 2021, largely due to concerns that the tenants would lack privacy and trees would not be protected.

No date has been provided for a decision on the current plans, which were submitted by Geraint John Planning on behalf of the applicant.