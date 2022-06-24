A NEWPORT man has hit out at the city council after months of delays over his application for a disabled parking space.

Paul Edwards applied to have a designated space outside his home last November, but now - more than seven months on - he is yet to receive a response, and said his calls to the council have left him feeling “stuck in the mud”.

Newport City Council said it may take up to 18 months for applications to be decided – meaning former steelworker Mr Edwards could have another year of radio silence before he finds out if he has been successful.

The experience has made him feel like disabled people are being “pushed away”.

Mr Edwards qualifies for mobility benefits, meaning he is eligible to apply for a personal disabled space, but for the past seven months, he and his wife – who is also disabled – have frequently struggled to find suitable parking near their Lliswerry home and have been forced to walk, on busier days, from spaces in other streets.

This can be especially difficult on days when the couple wants to go shopping. Rather than struggle to carry bags on days when they may have to park further away from their home, Mr and Mrs Edwards have had to turn to online grocery deliveries.

On top of the physical difficulties the delays are causing, the 62-year-old, who also has to use a mobility scooter, said he feels the application process “hasn’t been going anywhere” with “no communication whatsoever” from the council.

“I feel a bit aggrieved,” he told the Argus. “My life has changed and I think [the delay] is unfair.”

A spokesperson for the council said they could not comment on individual applications, but added: "Newport City Council receives many applications for disabled parking bays and four years ago adopted a much fairer allocation policy.

"The bays are not allocated on a 'first come, first served' basis and it can take between 12 and 18 months between an application being received, and assessed, and installation if it is successful.

"This information is given to applicants as well as being available on the council website.

"Applications can only be made by those who appear to meet the initial eligibility threshold between November and January.

"Priority is based on the level of need and all successful applications are subject to confirmation of funds being available in April and an assessment to ensure the site is suitable and safe. A traffic regulation order then has to be made.

"If all the criteria are met, bays are installed during the financial year – between April and the end of March – following the submission of the application."