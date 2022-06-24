MORE than 200 staff working in hospitals in Gwent are currently off work due to Covid-19, it has been revealed.

This comes following the move by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to reintroduce masks in clinical areas in Gwent because of an increase in Covid cases.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board has followed Aneurin Bevan in reintroducing the masks.

The reason given for reintroducing the masks was an "increasing prevalence of Covid-19 in the community, the increased number of Covid-19 ward outbreaks and the numbers of staff absent with Covid-19."

Speaking yesterday, Thursday, an ABUHB spokeswoman confirmed that were currently 213 staff sick with Covid, and 75 people with the virus in Gwent hospitals.

The spokeswoman said: "In line with increasing Covid-19 transmission rates within our communities, we are once again experiencing an increase in cases of Covid-19 in our hospitals, as well as in staff sickness levels due to Covid-19.

"We currently have 75 patients in our hospitals who have tested positive for Covid-19, and 213 staff absent with Covid-related sickness.

"Although restrictions have eased, we would remind our residents that Covid-19 is very contagious and is spreading rapidly in our communities.

"We would encourage people to take sensible precautions to look after themselves and others."