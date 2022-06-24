A DRUG dealer is back behind bars after he returned to his old ways not long following his release from prison.

Stephen Knight, 31, from Abertillery, was jailed in 2020 after police found £12,000 under his stairs while he was running a booming cocaine business from home.

The defendant’s barrister Jeffrey Jones said his client was “tempted” back into crime just months after his release last October when he couldn’t find a job.

Nuhu Gobir, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court it wasn’t long before the defendant was back on the police’s radar.

His name cropped up during an investigation into a drugs line supplying cannabis set up by another suspected dealer who had a contact saved under the name of ‘Stevie Knight’.

READ MORE: Drug dealer was caught after girlfriend ‘informed’ on him to police

Mr Gobir said that the defendant had sent this person a message on February 20 which read: “I can’t now, sorry hon, I’m on tag until Wednesday.

“I can sort you out about 5.30 tomorrow, best I can do. Sorry xx.”

Knight was arrested and his mobile phone was seized.

Police found a number of other drug-related messages on it as well as a tick list showing the defendant was owed nearly £17,000 in outstanding debts.

Mr Gobir added: “The drugs expert in the case states that he was a mid-level supplier in the chain.

“The defendant was dealing for substantial financial gain.

“No drugs were seized – the prosecution’s case is based purely on the telephone evidence.”

Knight, of Pantypwdyn Road, pleaded guilty to being concerned in making an offer to supply cannabis between January 12 and May 19.

He was jailed for 28 months in October 2020 for being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis and for possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said: “The defendant couldn’t find work when he came out of prison and he became tempted because he still had contacts with people.”

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull QC, told Knight his offending was “aggravated” by the fact he did it so soon after being released from prison and when he was on licence.

The defendant was jailed for 12 months and could be set to face a proceeds of crime hearing.