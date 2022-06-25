HOUSES in the UK – including in Newport and Gwent - have been selling like hotcakes.

As soon as homes are being brought to market selling agents are being inundated with requests for viewings, and offers typically follow.

But, while this is the case for the most part, it does not always apply.

While house sales take, on average, two-to-three months (according to the UK Government), some properties find themselves on the market for a little while longer.

It does however make it feel like something of an anomaly when a property sticks around on the market for longer periods of time – especially when there doesn’t seem to be anything wrong with the house in question.

Of course, one property always has to be the one up for sale for the longest period of time, and below, you can check out the place up for sale in Newport for the longest period of time.

The property for sale for the longest period of time

With two bedrooms and a bathroom, this £265,000 bungalow has been up for sale on Rightmove since January 4, 2021 - nearly 18 months.

According to selling agents Nuttall Parker, its Royce Walk, Rogerstone, location is “highly sought after”.

While there is a degree of irony to that statement being attached to a property for sale for so long, they do have a point, with Rogerstone typically being an in-demand area of the city.

The property is located in the Rogerstone area of the city (Credit: Nuttall Parker)

It isn’t immediately clear why the single-storey home hasn’t sold, as, on the surface, there appears to be a lot to like about it.

The property is semi-detached, with decent garden space, and a garage.

Inside, there are two double bedrooms, a family bathroom, lounge, and kitchen/dining room.

Inside the property (Credit: Nuttall Parker)

The selling agent described it as a “tastefully improved and extended semi-detached bungalow.”

Continuing, they said: “the property is located in a highly sought after residential area within easy reach of local amenities and road communications at junction 27 of the M4 motorway.

“The light and airy living space extends to entrance porch, hallway, spacious lounge with feature fireplace, extended kitchen/dining room with built in appliances, two double bedrooms and tiled bathroom with thermostatic shower fitting.”

The master bedroom (Credit: Nuttall Parker)

The bungalow at Royce Walk can be viewed online on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the selling agent can be contacted by telephone on 01633 212666.