A NEWPORT father has said he is "disgusted" that his daughter and her schoolmates are being made to wear tights under their school skirts during hot weather.

Cai Wells' daughter Sienna attends Llanwern High School.

Mr Wells says his daughter has been sent home from school at least three times for not wearing the required tights under her skirt, despite temperatures in the area soaring above 20 degrees in recent weeks.

He says around 40 other girls have had similar punishments.

He also questioned why teachers were allowed to dress for the temperature when students were not.

Mr Wells has branded the rule "sexist" and said: "Something has to be done about this and I am absolutely disgusted, in 2022, that this is happening.

"Do boys have to wear tights also?

"And why are teachers wearing summer dresses and flip flops?"

He said that his main issue is "the unfairness of it".

"Girls can wear skirts with tights, or tailored knee-length shorts with socks," he said.

"They [the school] have stated the uniform will be reviewed for next term, but this term is the hottest of the year."

Another parent of a child at the school, Leanne Tucker, said her daughter had to have an operation to remove a perineal cyst - caused, she believes, by long periods sat in hot weather while wearing winter tights.

"The teachers are very supportive, but the headmistress is adamant she will not budge from the uniform policy," Ms Tucker said.

"My daughter was sent home for wearing a skirt, which is a pair of shorts attached to the skirt.

"I am not the only one angry with this situation, children are being sent home daily."

Responding to the issues raised by parents, a spokesperson for Newport City Council sent the Argus a copy of the school's uniform regulations, which state that tights must be worn beneath a school skirt.

Temperatures for the next week or so are not predicted to fall below the mid-to-high teens for the most part during the day.