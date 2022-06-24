WORK to repair potential corrosion of the cables holding up the M48 Severn Bridge will begin tonight.

The bridge will be closed in both directions this weekend.

From 7pm tonight, Friday, until 6am on Monday, June 27, the bridge will be closed (weather dependent) to enable the lifting of an inspection gantry to a high level on the suspension cable.

A diversion will be in place - via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

The works are scheduled to last for around eight months.

During the period of single lane closures, vehicles of more than 2.9m wide will be prohibited from using the bridge.

The bridge will also be closed completely over three weekends to enable the lifting of inspection gantries to a high level on the suspension cable.

The first full closure is planned for this weekend - June 25 – 26, with motorists being diverted across the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

National Highways have advised motorists to "please allow extra time for your journey".