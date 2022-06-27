A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

LORNA KIRSTY HAWKES, 19, of Bythway Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a clock, door frame and window on April 7.

STEVEN MARK HANCOCK, 40, from Devauden, near Chepstow, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted producing seven cannabis plants on June 20, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

MONTASER YAFAI, 19, of Brunel Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the SDR on January 11.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KEIRON PRICE, 26, of Nursery Crescent, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 22 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood in Gelligaer on December 4, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £547 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CARL HUNT, 31, of Greenmeadow Drive, Cross Keys, was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen and driving while disqualified in Risca on June 19.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and 56 days and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge.

SAMUEL CAUSER, 31, of Chepstow Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £165 in fines and costs after he pleaded guilty to resisting a police constable and public disorder on December 18, 2021.

JORDAN LEWIS, 25, of Bryn Y Gaer Werdd, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on B4254 Gelligaer on January 12.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.