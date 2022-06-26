THE theme for this week's South Wales Argus Camera Club was glass, and it is lovely to see the different ways our camera club members interpreted the one-word suggestion.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,700 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Bright: Glass fire screen. Picture: Alan Davies
Smooth: Glass-like water at Pen y Fan pond. Picture: Nathan Spokes
Interesting: Reflection in a glass mirror. Picture: Gina Bacchioni
Window: At Church of St Tudor, Mynyddislwyn. Picture: Granville Joxies
Window: Bridal excitement, Islwyn Boarding Kennels, Blackwood. Picture: Mike Rout
View: What a spectacle! Train spotting at Panteg. Picture: Jason Burgess
Watching: From a balcony. Picture: Tia Gorry
Butterfly: On misty glass in Cwmbran. Picture: Maria Davies
Striking: Behind closed windows, Usk Way, Newport. Picture: Sian McDermott
Rose: Through a glass ball. Picture: Justine Jarvis
