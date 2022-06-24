TOBY Carvery is giving away free meals to anyone with a specific job this weekend.

The Carvery chain is inviting British military personnel to celebrate Armed Forces Day with a free breakfast, carvery or main meal to celebrate Armed Forces Day.

The special offer is open to all military personnel, ranging from serving troops and reserves to veterans and cadets, at more than 150 Toby Carvery restaurants across the UK.

All eligible recipients must do to claim their free meal is download a voucher from the Toby Carvery app and present it in the restaurant alongside their military ID when placing their order.

This is the fifth time Toby Carvery has supported UK troops in this way and is the brand’s way of saying thank you for all their hard work. In June 2019, more than 5,000 military personnel headed out to their local Toby Carvery to take up the offer of a free meal.

Martin Gosling, brand operations director for Toby Carvery, said: “We are proud long-term supporters of the British Armed Forces and look forward to once again offering free meals to our nation’s troops, reserves, veterans and cadets on Armed Forces Day.”

“This annual celebration of military personnel gives us the opportunity to show support for the brave men and women who represent the UK in the Army, Navy and Royal Air Force. We are incredibly proud to play our part in recognising their efforts, especially this year to thank them for their invaluable work throughout the pandemic.”

This isn’t the only deal awaiting our nation’s heroes. As a year-round thank you, Toby Carvery also offers a 20 per cent discount to Defence Discount Service and Blue Light Card holders across all of its restaurants.

To download your Armed Forces Day voucher, book a table or find out more about the offer download the Toby Carvery app or visit the website.

