PLANS to extend the availability of free lateral flow tests in Wales has been welcomed by Welsh NHS leaders.

Earlier today, Friday, it was announced that access to the tests will now be extended until the end of July.

It means that anyone who is showing covid symptoms in Wales can order a test, free of charge, along with those visiting someone eligible for new Covid-19 treatments.

The announcement comes following a rise in cases, with the Office for National Statistics (ONS) recent survey reporting an increase in cases across the UK.

At this time, it is estimated that one-in-45 people in Wales currently has the virus.

The latest news, announced by Welsh Government health minister Eluned Morgan has been welcomed by the Welsh NHS Confederation.

Reaction to the news

Welsh NHS Confederation director, Darren Hughes said: “NHS leaders across Wales welcome the extension of access to free LFD testing for those with Covid symptoms. This will enable us to better protect staff and patients as the NHS continues its recovery efforts to treat people as soon as possible.

“This is of course in light of the rapid rise in Covid cases in our communities. Although the NHS is not seeing significant increases in those needing treatment for Covid, increased transmission has a huge impact on the delivery of care in hospitals and other settings, including on patients needing long overdue operations and those waiting to be discharged from hospital into social care settings.

“It’s important we continue to wear masks in healthcare settings and remain vigilant at a time when the NHS is doing everything it can to cope with high levels of incoming demand and the huge backlog of planned care. Leaders are already reporting increasing staff absences due to Covid, so we need to do everything we can, within reason, to stem transmission of the virus.

“We’d ask the public to take precautions where possible, including wearing face masks in health and care settings and staying home if they test positive, to protect the most vulnerable in our society. We’d urge anyone who hasn’t yet had their booster vaccine to please come forward by June 30.”

What other measures are in place?





Wales' Health minister Eluned Morgan has also announced the following testing will continue to be in place: