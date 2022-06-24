MOTORING experts have urged UK drivers to make two simple changes to help save hundreds every year on car costs as petrol prices soar.

Earlier this week, motorists were warned the average price of diesel is “perilously close” to £2 per litre, in one of many rising costs adding to the current cost of living crisis.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said wholesale costs mean pump prices are “on course” to move closer to the milestone.

Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of diesel at UK forecourts reached a new high of 197.1p on Tuesday.

The average price of petrol was a record 189.3p per litre, which the AA branded “a disgrace”.

How UK drivers can save hundreds on fuel

To help with the current cost of fuel drivers have been told to make two simple changes that could help cut costs.

By filling up at supermarket forecourts Brits could save around £75 each year as supermarkets like Morrisons and Asda tend to be cheaper.

Another tip is for motorists to opt for standard grade fuels rather than premium petrol and diesel, because the upgrade simply isn't worth it for the majority.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: "New records in the average price of petrol have been set every day for the last month with a litre rising 21p, which has added more than £11 to a tank.

"RAC analysis of the cost of wholesale diesel shows it appears to be heading inexorably towards a previously unthinkable average of £2 a litre.

"Drivers appear to be up against the wall when it comes to high fuel prices, especially as the pound has lost so much ground on the dollar in the last week, which is bad news as fuel is traded in dollars.

"We hope the Government will now accept that it is the dramatic rise in wholesale prices that has led to forecourt misery for millions and act to ease their financial pain."