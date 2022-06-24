VICTORIA'S Secret has launched its summer sale and there's up to 50 per cent off across its range.

The luxurious American lingerie brand has slashed the prices of its sought-after bras, pants, sleepwear and PINK range.

Writing on its website, the retailer said: "It's sale time! Make the most of our offers from Victoria's Secret, featuring an irresistible edit of lingerie, loungewear and accessories."

The beauty brand added: "Update your collection with the chicest designs and styles from our luxurious range."

It's not clear how long the sale will last so you better be quick if you want to make the most of the massive savings.

Cotton Short Pyjamas

Cotton Short Pyjamas. Credit: Victoria's Secret

These cute and colourful short PJs are ideal for sleeping during the summer.

Made out of lightweight cotton, you'll want nothing more than to lounge about all day in the classic tee and shorts.

Down from £39, add the PJs to your basket for £15 via the Victoria's Secret website.

Very Sexy Bombshell Add 2 Cups Push Up Bra

Very Sexy Bombshell Add 2 Cups Push Up Bra. Credit: Victoria's Secret

Strut into summer in style with this floral push-up bra with a stunning gold shimmer.

The bombshell underwired bra gives you maximum lift and comes with fully adjustable straps and lace detailing.

Treat yourself for £24 (down from £55) via the Victoria's Secret website.

Stretch Lace Satin Pyjamas

Stretch Lace Satin Pyjamas. Credit: Victoria's Secret

You never need to sacrifice fashion for comfort with your sleepwear again with these lace satin pyjamas.

The stretch cami set comes with a delicate lace trim in a gorgeous Ensign colour.

Reduced from £59, you can own yours for £30 via the Victoria's Secret website.

Very Sexy Unlined Rose Embroidered Demi Bra

Very Sexy Unlined Rose Embroidered Demi Bra. Credit: Victoria's Secret

Feel your best self in this dreamy unlined rose embroidered demi bra.

The intricate floral embroidery and sheer mesh are secured with strappy details and a decorative U-wire at the front.

The pretty bra is available for £24 but you can complete the look with additional panties (£7), garter belt (£39) and flounce robe (£69) for the full floral feeling via the Victoria's Secret website.

Period Panty Shortie

PINK Period Panty Shortie. Credit: Victoria's Secret

Feel confident during your time of the month with the period panty shorties.

If you're eco-conscious but want to feel stylish at the same time, Victoria's Secret period pants are a great solution made from super absorbent and breathable fabric.

Down from £18, get yours for only £5 via the Victoria's Secret website.

Flannel Long Pyjamas

Flannel Long Pyjamas. Credit: Victoria's Secret

We'd be hard-pressed to find more adorable PJs than this flannel set from Victoria's Secret.

Currently, the White Holiday flannel is in the sale and it's a bargain with its soft, brushed cotton-modal blend.

The PJs have been reduced from £49 to £20 and you can even get a free matching scrunchie with your purchase via the Victoria's Secret website.

Bombshell Addcups Lace Teddy

Bombshell Addcups Lace Teddy. Credit: Victoria's Secret

Featuring the bombshell bra for the added lift and support, this lace teddy is a flirty and fun way to kick start your hot girl summer.

The romantic pink lingerie has intersecting straps that perfectly contrast with the lace details for that luxurious feel.

Make the most of the savings now that it has been reduced from £75 to £30 via the Victoria's Secret website.

Dream Angels Crossdye Unlined Lace Up Bra Top

Dream Angels Crossdye Unlined Lace Up Bra Top. Credit: Victoria's Secret

Straight out of Bridgerton, this lace-up bra top needs to be in our basket ASAP.

It has a scalloped trim, corset-style detailing at the front and boning throughout to give the piece its stunning shape and structure.

Take it home for £24 (rather than £59) via the Victoria's Secret website.