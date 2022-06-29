With the cost of living increasing, many people are looking for a new job, a higher salary or ways to earn extra money.

Private hire operator Dragon Taxis – part of the Veezu group – is seeking additional driver-partners to meet the surge of passengers returning following the pandemic.

Dragon Taxis has immediate opportunities available for drivers wanting the freedom of being self-employed, with realistic passenger fares of more than £1,000 per week.

With consistently high bookings throughout the week and increased demand on weekends, there are opportunities for new and additional driver-partners to start a new self-employed career or boost their existing income.

Passenger fares can be paid by cash or card and are subject to a competitive commission rate. More than 60 per cent of passenger fares are paid in cash, plus driver-partners also keep 100 per cent of tips from every journey.

Dragon Taxis runs market-leading technology, which makes partnering and booking with them even easier.

Like any good partnership, drivers are fully supported, including 24-hour support from their Driver-Partner Experience team and Journey Booking Centre.

The company also provides access to Partnerplus; an exclusive range of insurance options covering lost fares revenue, family and compassionate cover and critical injury cover, alongside discounts on fuel and everyday items, such as food and technology. These new offers available to driver-partners are another great reason to partner with Dragon Taxis.

Jack Price, Regional Director of Dragon Taxis, said: "Demand for booking continues to surge; there is lots of money to be made driving. Dragon Taxis is focused on continually improving service, so with more drivers, it will help us give passengers the best service we can.

"Additional private hire drivers wanting to operate in Newport and Cwmbran are needed; new drivers to the industry are welcome too. We have put together a full suite of support to get new driver-partners on the road sooner".

Dragon Taxis offers a fast-track scheme, including financial assistance to support drivers to get their private hire licence and DBS checks.

Not owning a car isn't an obstacle either, as vehicles are available for hire. In addition, a specialist private hire vehicle insurance policy paid weekly is available exclusively to driver-partners.

Dragon Taxis has an upstanding reputation in the local community and regularly supports and contributes to local causes that matter to driver-partners and passengers.

Recently, the business provided free transportation for family and friends attending young dad Mason Williams’ funeral, after his tragic passing from a road traffic collision.

Dragon Taxis also helped rectify hazardous garden work for registered blind Pontypool resident and regular passenger Lisa Potter, who paid £6,500 for garden remedial work, but was left with an unsafe outside space. Joining forces with the Edenstone Group and the OTL Group, Dragon Taxis was able to give Lisa and guide dog Henry a safe and comfortable garden.

Veezu’s community support programme ‘Funded by Veezu’, is a way for not-for-profit initiatives to apply for funding. Grants between £500 and £1,000 are awarded to support their work in the local community in which Dragon Taxis operates.

Price continues: "We're proud of our team's commitment to the local communities of Newport, Cwmbran and Pontypool. We actively seek projects that matter to driver-partners and look forward to supporting more local causes over the next year".

For driver-partner opportunities, visit: www.dragontaxis.com/drive