WE'VE been looking back at summer fun pictures from our archives and bring a selection of images from Newport Carnivals from the 1980s.

The Sharon's Workout float from the Eveswell Community Centre had a tropical theme for its float at Newport Carnival in 1986.

The women's sector of Abergavenny Thursday's Football Club's 'baby show' at Newport Carnival in 1983.

Newport mayor Rosemary Butler with this jolly float at the 1989 Newport Carnival.

The was the Woolworths float at the 1985 Newport Carnival.

This float in the 1989 Newport Carnival was based on the popular television comedy series 'Allo 'Allo!.

Back in 1985 this was a Christmas-themed float at Newport Carnival.

These three were enjoying their fancy dress at the Newport Carnival in 1983.