AN AFGHAN War veteran who waved a knife fixed to the end of an axe handle at his neighbour during an ongoing feud has been jailed.

Ex-soldier Daniel Morris, 33, was embroiled in a long-standing dispute with Ben Morgan on the Gurnos Estate in Brynmawr, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Matters came to a head last summer when the defendant confronted him with the bizarre weapon, which led to armed police being called to the scene.

Peter Donnison, prosecuting, said: “Ben Morgan and the defendant live opposite each other and unfortunately their relationship had been poor from day one.

Police recovered the weapon which Daniel Morris had used. Pictures: CPS

“There had been various issues to-and-fro in relation to noise nuisance and in effect neighbour disputes.”

Mr Morgan made a loud noise when he left his flat at around 7pm to pick up food and alcohol on August 29, 2021.

Mr Donnison said this annoyed the defendant who became aggressive and shouted at him: “You haven’t got a clue about life.”

Morris then came out into the street and was “waving around” the 4ft long homemade weapon although Mr Morgan was not injured during the incident.

In a victim impact statement, he said: “I don’t feel safe going out.

“I don’t cope well with things.”

The defendant pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in public.

The court was told Morris had an “identical” previous conviction dating back to 2016.

Claire Pickthall, mitigating, said: “The defendant suffers from mental health difficulties and they are as a result of him serving on the front line in Afghanistan."

His barrister told how her client suffers from PTSD after being exposed to the “horrors of war”.

She added how Morris wanted to apologise to Mr Morgan.

The judge, Recorder Simon Hughes, told the defedant: “There was a history of animosity between you and your close neighbour Ben Morgan.

“It is clear you have not got on for a considerable period of time.”

Morris was jailed for nine months and made the subject of a restraining order not to contact Mr Morgan over the next two years.

He must also pay a £156 victim surcharge following his release from prison.

The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the weapon.