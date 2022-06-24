A CORONER has concluded that a young boy from Abertillery died of misadventure at his home last November.
Keen footballer McKenzie Williamson was found unresponsive at his home address on November 7.
Despite efforts to save him by the emergency services and by staff at the University Hospital of Wales, he died at the hospital three days later.
There was no evidence of third-party involvement.
In Newport on Friday, at an inquest into the nine-year-old's death, Sarah Le Fevre, the assistant coroner for Gwent, expressed her "sincerest of condolences" to McKenzie's family.
