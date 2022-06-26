A RESTAURANT owned by the Celtic Manor Resort is to close from July due to the "acute challenge" of staffing issues.
The Newbridge on Usk, located in the village of the same name between Newport and Usk, is a two-AA Rosette award-winning restaurant, "offering delicious modern dishes".
Just up the river Usk from the main Celtic Manor Resort, the Newbridge on Usk is located within a 200-year-old inn.
However, from July the restaurant will temporarily close, according to a spokesperson.
PR manager Paul Williams said: "The decision has been taken to consolidate the operation and service of the other five restaurants at the Celtic Manor Resort at a time when recruiting staff is an acute challenge affecting the entire hospitality industry, as well as many other sectors.
"We look forward to reopening the Newbridge as soon as we are able."
