A 44-YEAR-OLD man who murdered a stranger "for no apparent reason" has been jailed for life.

Steven White has been sentenced to life imprisonment and will serve a minimum of 26 years after he pleaded guilty to a murder in Cardiff last year.

Jordan Cody-Foster was stabbed by White in a tent in Hansen Street, Butetown, Cardiff, at around 9am on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services and staff from the nearby Huggard Centre, the 31-year-old died from his injuries.

White fled on a bike and went shopping at the Cardiff Bay Retail Park to buy a stereo in Argos and a book in Asda. He later told officers he bought these in readiness for jail.

Within two hours of the murder, White, was arrested in Habershon Street, Splott.

Steven White has been given a life sentence (Picture: South Wales Police)

He pleaded guilty on June 8, 2022 - mid-way through a trial at Cardiff Crown Court – and was back at the same court for sentencing today, June 24, 2022.

Mr Cody-Foster's aunt, Delphine Darien, has issued the following statement on behalf of his family:

“We are still grieving the loss of Jordan - a beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, father, and friend. “Jordan was brutally taken away from us by Steven White for no apparent reason. This has had a massive impact on all who loved and knew Jordan. “Justice has been served, it won’t bring Jordan back, but we can now grieve in peace. “The pain will go on forever and we will never stop loving Jordan. “I would like to thank the detectives and prosecutor on this case, and our South Wales Police Family Liaison Officer, for their support and for keeping us informed leading up to and during the trial. “Thank you to the family and friends of Jordan, his brother Tobias and their dad, for their love and support over this harrowing period. “I pray that God will keep and comfort us, Jordan's family and friends, at this very difficult time."

Jordan Cody-Foster

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies, said:

“Jordan Cody-Foster was a much loved son, nephew, cousin, brother and father and our thoughts are with his friends and family. “I hope the outcome at Cardiff Crown Court today provides some comfort to all who knew and loved Jordan. “His death shocked the community, particularly those working and residing at the Huggard Centre. I would like to thank them not only for their brave actions on the day and the efforts they made to save Jordan’s life, but also for their support during our investigation. “This tragic case yet again highlights the devastating and far-reaching consequences of knife crime. “South Wales Police is committed to tackling knife crime by preventing people carrying these weapons and robustly dealing with those we find involved in such criminality. “If you have suspicions that someone may be carrying a knife, please contact police. Speaking out could, quite simply, save a life.”

South Wales Police have a campaign #NotTheOne which aims to educate young people on the dangers of carrying a knife by giving parents, teachers and community groups the tools they need to do this.

To learn more visit www.nottheone.co.uk