Eirlys Sullivan was born on May 20, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 8oz. Mum and dad are Amy and Jamie Sullivan, of Caldicot, and Eirlys' big brothers are Carter, two, and Tyler, 12.

Ophelia Ravello Snell was born on May 1, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 5oz. Her parents are Rebecca and Ben Snell, of Undy, and her big brother is Freddie, nine.

Leo William Salisbury was born on May 26, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 12oz. His parents are Jessica Bond and Matthew Salisbury, of Newport, and his big brother is Lucas, two. Mum Jessica said: "I am a midwife who works at the Grange and I had an elective c-section due to baby being in a incorrect position. I was lucky to be looked after by my amazing friends and colleagues."

Lilian-Rae Ellul was born on May 21, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb15oz. Her mum is Courtney-Shane Ellul, of Newport, and her siblings are Harley, 10, Ava, nine, Noah, six, Grace, five, and Pearl, two.

Harrison Clark Fear was born three weeks early on May 26, 2022, a t the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 7oz. His parents are Stacey Leaves and Alex Fear, of Newport, and his big sister is Lexi-mai Fear, eight.

Lowri Joan is a very special baby. Her mum, Rebecca Dando, has suffered numerous miscarriages since the age of 18 and now at 37 Lowri Joan is her first child. She was born via emergency Caesarean section on May 23, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 6oz. Her father is Christopher Thomas and the family live in Ebbw Vale.