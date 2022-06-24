ARMED police were called to a residential street in Newport, after concerns were raised regarding the welfare of a woman.

The emergency services were called to Pine Grove, in the Duffryn area of the city, at around 11.10am today, Friday, June 24.

It came after police received “a report concerning the welfare of a woman”.

Gwent Police has confirmed that in addition to sending officers to the scene, they deployed armed police to the scene as a precaution.

An emergency search of an address was authorised in a bid to locate the woman, who is alleged to have made threats to others.

The woman was found unharmed in the property.

No injuries were suffered by the woman, members of the public, or police.

It is understood that a 55-year-old woman from the Newport area has been arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with this incident.

She remains in police custody at this time.

Full statement from police

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: “We received a report concerning the welfare of a woman in Pine Grove, Newport at around 11.10am on Friday, June 24.

“Officers attended, assisted by specially-trained firearms officers as a precaution, and an emergency search was authorised to locate the woman, who had made threats to others, within an address.

“She was found within the property by officers unharmed and no injuries were sustained by the woman, members of the public or officers.”