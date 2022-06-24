TWO carpenters became involved in the drugs trade when they struggled for money after work dried up during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Thomas Brown, 29, and Nathan Gibbs, 27, from Newport, were arrested outside the former Wattsville library building which had been converted into a cannabis factory.

Gareth James, prosecuting, said the police found 70 plants inside which were being grown inside four tents.

He told Cardiff Crown Court how Detective Constable Michael Coles described the operation as “impressive and sophisticated” and one capable of producing four growths a year.

The potential crop was put at 2-6kg of cannabis with a street value of between £19,000 and £58,000.

Brown, of Christchurch Road, and Gibbs, of Elaine Crescent, both pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of the class B drug.

Their offending dated back to November 20, 2020.

After they were arrested, Gibbs’ mobile phone was seized but he refused to give police his PIN.

Thomas denied the offence and insisted he had been at the building to carry out carpentry work.

Both defendants were men of previous good character with no convictions recorded against them.

Gareth Williams, representing Brown, said in mitigation: “He made a bad decision to get involved in this.

“He is a family man who works hard.

“The defendant is disappointed and he is usually a good role model.”

Susan Ferrier, representing Gibbs, asked for the lengthy delay in the case coming before the court to be taken into consideration.

She added: “The defendant didn’t think things through and bitterly regrets it.

“He says he never wants to see the inside of a crown court again.”

The judge, Recorder Carl Harrison, told the pair their families had been “shocked and horrified” when they found out what the defendants had been up to.

He added: “The bottom line is you both thought you could make easy money when work dried up during the pandemic.”

After taking into account the mitigating factors in both their cases, the judge said he was prepared to suspend their prison sentences.

Both defendants were jailed for 18 months, suspended for a period of two years, and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

They must each pay £360 towards prosecution costs and a £156 victim surcharge.

The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis plants and the growing equipment.