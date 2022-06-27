UNPAID carers are being urged to apply for a £500 payment to help with the increased cost of caring during the cost-of living-crisis.

To date 69 per cent of eligible carers in Wales have applied and ministers are calling on those remaining unpaid carers to come forward.

Unpaid carers who were receiving Carer’s Allowance on March 31 this year must register with their local authority by July 15 to receive the payment.

An unpaid carer is someone who cares for a partner, relative or friend who has an illness or disability.

Carers Allowance is paid to people caring for at least 35 hours a week, who care for someone receiving certain benefits and who earn no more than £128 a week.

Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan said: “We are immensely proud of our unpaid carers in Wales, many of whom struggle to make time for themselves because of their caring role

“We understand not all unpaid carers will be eligible for this payment, as many are not in receipt of a Carer’s Allowance, and we will continue supporting carers of all ages in every way we can. During Carers Week I announced the continuation of our successful Carers Support Fund over the next three years.

“I hope this payment of £500 will go some way to easing some of the pressures facing unpaid carers as well as recognising the value of their caring role to Wales’ health and social care system. I urge anyone who has not applied for their payment to come forward and submit their claim.”