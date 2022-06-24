AS FESTIVAL-GOERS enjoy Glastonbury Festival many of us at home will still be serching for set lists to see our favourite acts from the comfort of our own homes this week. 

The festival makes a highly anticipated return after a three-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic this week as the world's biggest acts entertain music lovers at Worthy Farm.

It officially opened its gates on Wednesday, June 22, and will continue until its final day on Sunday, June 26.

While some acts have already performed on the Pyramid Stage on Friday, here’s the rest of the acts you can look forward to this evening.

Glastonbury Festival 2022 line-up Friday June 24

Here’s a list of the acts still to play the Pyramid Stage on Friday.

  • Wolf Alice- 16.45pm- 17.45pm
  • Robert Plant and Alison Krauss - 18:15pm - 19:30pm
  • Sam Fender - 20:15pm - 21:15pm
  • Billie Eilish - 22:15pm - 23:45pm

How to watch Glastonbury Festival 2022

Those of us who aren’t at the festival can still join in the fun by watching it on TV at home.

You can tune in to BBC Two to watch the performances from 9pm until 2am on Friday.

BBC iPlayer is also showing Glastonbury content including popular acts from years gone by so you can head over there too.