TWO companies have been fined a total of more than £130,000 after a four-year-old boy from Newport drowned at a holiday park.

A family from Newport visited Old Park Wood Caravan Park in Cumbria in August 2016, when tragedy struck.

Four-year-old Luca Hurle was on holiday with father Gavin Hurle, step-mother Donna Southcott, and brothers Gabriel and Oliver, but, while swimming in an indoor, heated pool when he got into difficulty.

Despite the police and the ambulance service being called to the holiday destination outside Grange-over-Sands, he could not be saved.

A coroner ruled he died of drowning and a hypoxic brain injury.

Earlier this year, at Preston Crown Court, Newmac Ltd pleaded guilty to failing to discharge general health and safety duties to a person other than an employee at the caravan park.

The health and safety company held a contract with park owners Holker Estates to conduct risk assessments relating to the use of the pool.

Today, Friday, June 24, both companies were sentenced, each receiving fines.

Holker Estates Company Limited was fined a total of £127,500.

They were also ordered to pay costs of £27,420.22, and a £120 surcharge to fund victim services.

Newmac Limited were fined £11,000, and ordered to pay £5,000 in costs, along with a £120 victim services surcharge.

What happened in August 2016?





On August 8, 2016, the Hurle family, from Newport, were on holiday at Old Park Wood, near to Grange-over-Sands, in Cumbria.

Luca Hurle was said to be swimming in the park’s indoor pool when he came into difficulty.

The emergency services received reports that a four-year-old boy had suffered serious injuries at the park.

Two ambulances from the North West Ambulance Service were alerted to the emergency at around 3.56pm on August 8.

Emergency services were called and the boy was taken to Furness General Hospital, Barrow, then Alder Hey Hospital, Liverpool.

What has been said about the sentencing?





The prosecution into health and safety breaches at both companies was brought forward by South Lakeland District Council.

Following the sentencing, the district council released a statement on behalf of Amanda Collins, Luca’s mother.

The statement read: “Today corrects the public perception that what happened to my son was an accident, and acknowledges the failings of the parties that had a legal and public obligation to keep him safe.

"This has been the darkest time of my life, and yet my son’s light still shines brightly.

"I want to thank SLDC, and everyone else involved for their exceptional work to get this result, and who cared about justice for Luca as much as I do.

"My family and I now wish to have our privacy at this time."