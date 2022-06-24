In tonight’s episode, the islanders recoupled with the boys making the decisions.
Swansea’s Paige Thorne wasn’t chosen by Cumbria rugby player Jacques though since another boy got in there first.
Luca was the first boy to make a recoupling decision and he chose Gemma after remaining close with her despite having been in a couple with Danica.
So close, yet so far from Paige 🥲 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/IGZsmxpgxQ— Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 24, 2022
Love Island star Paige recouples with another islander
With Jacques waiting his turn and being behind Jay in the recoupling, he missed out on being able to choose Paige again, despite the pair still hitting it off together.
This means that Paige is now coupled up with Jay, the Scottish investment analyst from Musselburgh.
Jacques was the final boy to choose and he picked the last girl standing which was Danica.
Love Island recoupling towards the end of week 3
- Gemma Owen and Luca Bish
- Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope
- Jay Younger and Paige Thorne
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Charlie Radnedge
- Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page
- Antigoni Buxton and Davide Sanclimenti
- Jacques O'Neill and Danica Taylor
At the end of the recoupling in Friday's episode, all islanders were coupled up, leaving no one single and therefore the islanders all remain in the Villa.
Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders
Here are the islanders that are currently in or are heading into the villa:
- Paige Thorne
- Dami Hope
- Indiyah Polack
- Tasha Ghouri
- Davide Sanclimenti
- Gemma Owen
- Ikenna Ekwonna
- Andrew Le Page
- Amber Beckford
- Luca Bish
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
- Jacques O’Neill
- Remi Lambert
- Jay Younger
- Danica Taylor
- Antigoni Buxton
- Charlie Radnedge
Get to know the new islanders and check out their social media in our explainer here.
Love Island continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.
