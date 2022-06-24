In tonight’s episode, the islanders recoupled with the boys making the decisions.

Swansea’s Paige Thorne wasn’t chosen by Cumbria rugby player Jacques though since another boy got in there first.

Luca was the first boy to make a recoupling decision and he chose Gemma after remaining close with her despite having been in a couple with Danica.

So close, yet so far from Paige 🥲 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/IGZsmxpgxQ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 24, 2022

Love Island star Paige recouples with another islander

With Jacques waiting his turn and being behind Jay in the recoupling, he missed out on being able to choose Paige again, despite the pair still hitting it off together.

This means that Paige is now coupled up with Jay, the Scottish investment analyst from Musselburgh.

Jacques was the final boy to choose and he picked the last girl standing which was Danica.

Love Island recoupling towards the end of week 3

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Jay Younger and Paige Thorne

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Charlie Radnedge

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Antigoni Buxton and Davide Sanclimenti

Jacques O'Neill and Danica Taylor

At the end of the recoupling in Friday's episode, all islanders were coupled up, leaving no one single and therefore the islanders all remain in the Villa.

READ MORE:

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the islanders that are currently in or are heading into the villa:

Get to know the new islanders and check out their social media in our explainer here.

Love Island continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.