THE Welsh Government wants to reduce the default speed limit on residential roads to 20mph.

This proposal is for safety reasons, with several trials ongoing across Wales including in Monmouthshire.

Earlier this week ministers laid a draft law before the Senedd; the proposed law will be put to a vote in the Welsh Parliament - where Mark Drakeford's government holds 30 of the 60 seats - on July 12.

If the government wins the vote, the 20mph speed limit law will come into force in September 2023.

We asked readers, via Facebook, “should residential roads be reduced to 20mph across Wales?” and got mixed opinions.

Many opposed the ideas, some were for it, while some suggested – if implemented – the rule would be ignored.

Against

Ryan West said: “No, but they will do it anyway. They hate cars" while Rol Gwyn suggested the move would mean Labour losing voters.

Ray Morgan wrote:

“It’s ludicrous what they should do is get rid of this Mickey Mouse assembly and spend the money on the NHS and The Welsh Infrastructure that are both in bits.”

Ian Searle disagreed with the proposal, arguing “if people drive properly and indicate there’s no need.”

Jeremy Hall described Mark Drakeford as “out of touch” and the 20mph limit as “pointless”.

Oriel Bufton suggested that the proposal is about raising revenue after lockdown, adding: “Camera vans will be out in force.”

For

Samuel Cooke wrote: “Yes it should be a law”.

In the comments section on a previous article about the matter Jimmy wrote:

"Brilliant news. Some sensible, grown up government to address the man made climate emergency..."

Another wrote: "I am fed up with drivers bombing around and not understanding that a speed limit is the maximum..." but someone else pointed out:

"If they are already exceeding the limit then lowering it is not going to change anything"

Ineffective

Some people suggested the speed limit would not be adhered to if put in place.

Heather Sandra wrote:

“I live on a 20mph road in Newport with speed bumps too but I've been overtaken a few times as nobody wants to drive that slow. "Very few stick to the limit and theres never been a police presence monitoring it so think the new law will be mostly ignored anyway”

Nigel Pratt suggested the trial in Abergavenny is “shocking” and added: “Nobody is sticking to the speed limit. Signage is poor. It’s a complete joke.”