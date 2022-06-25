TRIBUTES are being paid to a boy who tragically died earlier this week.

The Welsh and Indian flags are flying at half-mast in Windsor Gardens, Radyr, to pay tribute to Aryan Ghoniya.

Aryan's family paying tribute at Windsor Gardens

On Tuesday, June 21, South Wales Police received a report of children in the River Taff near Forest Farm Road, Whitchurch, Cardiff, and one boy was missing.

An extensive search was carried out by police, fire, ambulance, coastguard, and the police helicopter.

Aryan was found in the river, and - despite the efforts of the emergency services – he was unable to be resuscitated.

HM Coroner was informed and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.

Aryan Ghaniya was "loved by all know knew him"

His family have paid tribute in a statement, reading: