TRIBUTES are being paid to a boy who tragically died earlier this week.
The Welsh and Indian flags are flying at half-mast in Windsor Gardens, Radyr, to pay tribute to Aryan Ghoniya.
On Tuesday, June 21, South Wales Police received a report of children in the River Taff near Forest Farm Road, Whitchurch, Cardiff, and one boy was missing.
An extensive search was carried out by police, fire, ambulance, coastguard, and the police helicopter.
Aryan was found in the river, and - despite the efforts of the emergency services – he was unable to be resuscitated.
HM Coroner was informed and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.
His family have paid tribute in a statement, reading:
"The family is devastated by the tragic loss of Aryan Ghoniya, beloved son of Jitendra and Hina and caring brother to Naviya.
"We are extremely grateful to all the emergency services for their efforts in the search for Aryan. We are also grateful to the police for their ongoing support.
"We are touched by the support received from the community, Danescourt Primary School and Radyr Comprehensive School, both of which he loved. Our thanks also to the A&E staff at Heath hospital.
"Aryan was our 'Little Professor', brilliant at Maths, an all-rounder academically. He was very charming and caring boy with warm personality and was loved by all who knew him.
"There will never be a day when we will not miss him, and he will remain in our hearts forever.
"We strongly urge all parents to explain to their children the danger of playing in rivers. We do not wish any parents to go through the tragedy we are going through.
“We also appreciate the setting of Windsor Gardens in Radyr to be a quiet place where his friends can go, leave a message or a tribute and remember the fun and happy times they shared with Aryan
“Thank you to Councillor Helen Lloyd Jones for enabling this. This is an impossibly difficult period for us but the gestures of kindness, the Indian and the Welsh flags flying at half-mast give us some comfort.
“Aryan was born in Wales, he was proud to be Welsh and we are proud to have been a member of his family.
“Thank you all for your support.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here