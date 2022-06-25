TESCO is giving away free breakfast to people with a particular job this weekend. Members of the Armed Forces will be able to get a free hot breakfast at Tesco cafes across Great Britain to mark the Armed Forces Day celebration in June.
As a thank you for their service to the country, anybody with a MOD90 identification card will be able to claim a free breakfast at one of any of the 295 Tesco cafes across Great Britain.
Military personnel will get a free full cooked breakfast, vegan cooked breakfast, sausage bap or a bacon bap.
Ashwin Prasad, chief product officer at Tesco and Director Sponsor of the Armed Forces Network said: “We’re proud to be able to support National Armed Forces Day in Scarborough which will celebrate the tremendous contribution that the armed forces make to our country. It’s an exciting opportunity for store colleagues in Scarborough, and across the country, to celebrate.
“Everyone loves a free breakfast and we thought it was a gesture that showed how much we value members of the Armed Forces.”
Rhys Little, Chair of the Armed Forces Network at Tesco, said: “We've got a long history of getting behind those who have been in the forces. We've received the Gold award from the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme twice now (in 2016 and 2020), and we were also the first retailer to sign the Armed Forces Covenant in 2014. We also do our best to give anyone leaving the army, navy, or RAF a chance to forge a new career.”
The offer is only available for serving members of the armed forces presenting their MOD90 card in Tesco cafes on Sunday June 26 and will be limited to one free breakfast per cardholder.
