A NEW YouTube channel featuring local newsrooms across the UK is making its debut today with the new Charged - True Crime UK series.

Presented by Jody Doherty-Cove, the thrilling short-documentary series will look back at the most shocking cases across Britain.

Each episode will feature unique insight from reporters and editors who were at the heart of the stories, from first breaking the news in their communities to sitting through extensive trials.

Make sure to check our new section: True Crime UK

The first episode, released today, tells the story of one of Britain’s most wanted killers. Presenter Jody explores how Christopher Guest More Jr fled the UK and led a luxurious lifestyle after torturing and murdering a man in front of his two children in Warrington.

Adam Everett, senior reporter at the Warrington Guardian, shines a light on what happened during the trial and the jury’s decision.

The series will travel the length and breadth of the country to explore the grizzly historical crimes in our communities with new episodes released each month.

And for viewers looking to delve deeper into the cases, local news websites will host a wide array of exclusive materials - including access to full interviews, interactive timelines, picture galleries and more.

You can keep up to date with the lates episodes and follow the new series on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.